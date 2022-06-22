Newport Beach from pier to Corona del Mar closed due to lightning strikes off coast
As a storm cell brings thunderstorms, dry lightning, high-powered winds and scattered hailstorms through the Southland, Newport Beach has closed their beaches due to dangerous weather conditions.
In a tweet, the City of Newport Beach announced that due to a "weather situation with lightning strikes off the near coast" all beaches between the Newport Pier and Corona del Mar would be closed until further notice.
The move was announced as a precaution to prevent any injury.
Anyone with additional questions was asked to contact City officials at (949) 644-3170.
The closure was lifted at around 11 a.m., though officials maintained that unstable weather conditions could cause additional closures as the day continues.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.