Newport Beach from pier to Corona del Mar closed due to lightning strikes off coast

As a storm cell brings thunderstorms, dry lightning, high-powered winds and scattered hailstorms through the Southland, Newport Beach has closed their beaches due to dangerous weather conditions. 

In a tweet, the City of Newport Beach announced that due to a "weather situation with lightning strikes off the near coast" all beaches between the Newport Pier and Corona del Mar would be closed until further notice. 

The move was announced as a precaution to prevent any injury. 

Anyone with additional questions was asked to contact City officials at (949) 644-3170.

The closure was lifted at around 11 a.m., though officials maintained that unstable weather conditions could cause additional closures as the day continues. 

First published on June 22, 2022 / 9:06 AM

