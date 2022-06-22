Newport Beach from pier to Corona del Mar closed due to lightning strikes off coast

As a storm cell brings thunderstorms, dry lightning, high-powered winds and scattered hailstorms through the Southland, Newport Beach has closed their beaches due to dangerous weather conditions.

In a tweet, the City of Newport Beach announced that due to a "weather situation with lightning strikes off the near coast" all beaches between the Newport Pier and Corona del Mar would be closed until further notice.

The move was announced as a precaution to prevent any injury.

Anyone with additional questions was asked to contact City officials at (949) 644-3170.

The closure was lifted at around 11 a.m., though officials maintained that unstable weather conditions could cause additional closures as the day continues.

We are currently experiencing a weather situation with lightning strikes off the near coast. Lifeguards have temporarily closed the beaches from the Newport Pier to Corona del Mar as a precaution while the storm cell moves through.



If you have any questions, call 949-644-3170. — City of Newport Beach (@newportbeachgov) June 22, 2022