Three arrested, including teen, for shooting that left two wounded in Temecula

A man, woman and teenager were arrested in connection with a shooting that left two people hospitalized in Temecula in early May.

The incident happened back on May 5 at around 5 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to the busy intersection of Temecula Parkway and the portion of Margarita Road that turns into Redhawk Parkway, according to a release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at the time.

Though they did not find evidence of a shooting upon arrival, witnesses told investigators that a male had exited a car and fired shots into another vehicle.

Both cars had fled from the area by the time deputies showed up, but they later learned of two people who had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both released shortly after being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, deputies noted.

While investigating the incident, detectives learned that there was a dispute near the intersection, which sits just in front of the Redhawk Towne Center. They did not reveal the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting, but they say that one of the suspects, only identified as a 16-year-old boy from Pala, fired shots into the car and wounded both occupants.

He was quickly identified as the alleged shooter and arrested. He was booked into Southwest Juvenile Hall, where he remains behind bars as the Riverside Juvenile Dependency Court handles the case.

Two others, 37-year-old Pala woman Shawna Nicole Harper and 36-year-old Vista man Alphonso Zavala, were both arrested on Tuesday.

Harper was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony, while Zavala was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of being in possession of an assault rifle, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

They are each being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Detectives believe they are both alleged conspirators in the shooting.

No further information was provided.