Two wounded in shooting at busy Temecula intersection

Two people were wounded during a shooting at a popular intersection in Temecula on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Temecula Parkway and Margarita Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived after being called to the scene for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area after a caller reported seeing a male exit a car and shoot into another vehicle.

"Both vehicles then drove away," RSO officials said.

While conducting their preliminary investigation, deputies learned that two people had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Their conditions were not immediately known.

There was no information immediately available on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Detectives say that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Video from the scene shows a large law enforcement presence during the early stages of the investigation. The entire intersection appeared to be blocked to all traffic as deputies worked near a gas station and other businesses in the area.

Anyone who knows more can contact RSO at (951) 696-3000.