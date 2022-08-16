Third suspect charged in murder of off-duty Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio

A third person was charged Tuesday in the murder of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio.

(credit: Downey Police Department)

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, was arrested last week and was charged in the Aug. 8 shooting in Downey. Solorio was off-duty at the time.

Magallanes was charged with one count of murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm while on probation.

He appeared in court Monday, but his arraignment was postponed to Sept. 8. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.

"We will ensure that anyone involved in the tragic and senseless killing of Officer Solorio is held accountable," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement."

Solorio was sitting in his car in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym on Lakewood Boulevard in Downey when he was fatally shot in an attempted robbery and carjacking. Two others were arrested last week in the murder — an unidentified 17-year-old who has been charged in juvenile court and 20-year-old Carlos Delcid, who faces similar charges as Magallanes.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the minor drove Delcid and Magallanes to the parking lot where Solorio was sitting in his car. Delcid then got out and approached the off-duty officer with a firearm in an attempt to rob him and take his car, prosecutors said.

As the teen and Magallanes waited nearby, prosecutors say Delcid shot Solorio several times as the officer backed out of the space. Solorio was ultimately found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his Dodge Charger, which had a shattered driver's side window.

Delcid ran from the scene and back to the waiting car, which fled the scene, the DA's office said.