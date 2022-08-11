Carlos Delcid, accused in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park officer, appears in court

The 20-year-old man accused in the fatal shooting of Gardiel Solorio, an off-duty Monterey Park police officer, during a botched bank robbery earlier this week, made a brief court appearance Thursday.

Carlos Delcid is expected to answer to charges of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 20-year-old Delcid entered a Downey courtroom in a blue jumpsuit and a surgical mask, just hours after his booking photo was released in connection to Monday's incident, in which he is accused of shooting and killing Officer Solorio as he sat in his car outside a gym.

Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, shot and killed while sitting in his car outside of a gym.

Delcid's public defender immediately asked to postpone Thursday's arraignment.

RELATED: Carlos Delcid, juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio

According to the District Attorney's Office, the motive was robbery.

Solorio had been officer at the Monterey Park Police Department for less than a month.

A growing memorial for the fallen officer has been moved outside the Monterey Park Police Station. Members of the San Gabriel PD held a moment of silence after they delivered a tribute.

"Monterey Park will always be my town...I apologize," said Louie Parra, as he teared up.

Parra grew up in Monterey Park, but now lives in Beaumont. He drove about 70 miles to pay his respects.

"This young man served his community, his family. Just senseless, and it angered me. It hurt," he said.

Court records show Delcid was arrested in February of this year. After pleading no contest to two felony charges, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail and four years formal probation, on March 10. The 20-year-old was released the next day for what jail records describe as a short sentence.

On Wednesday night, the DA released a statement that read in part:

"Any questions concerning the actual length of time spent in custody should be directed to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department."

CBSLA reached out to the sheriff's department for comment on the early release. A spokesperson said the department was working on a comment.

In the meantime, Delcid is expected back in court on September 8. The 17-year-old getaway driver who was also arrested in the case, but authorities are not releasing information on him because he is a minor.