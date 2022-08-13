Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities arrest 18-year-old connected to murder of Monterey Park police officer

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 12 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 12 PM Edition) 01:46

The Downey Police Department arrested another suspect it believes is connected to the shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer Gardiel Solorio.

The shooting occurred at a parking lot located inside the Downey Landing, which is located on the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard.

gardiel-solorio.jpg
Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, shot and killed while sitting in his car outside of a gym.  CBSLA

Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Magallanes of San Pedro was arrested Friday and booked for murder. 

It's unclear at this moment what kind of role Magallanes played in the shooting death of Solorio, who had just began working for Monterey Park PD. 

Twenty-year-old Carlos Delcid is accused of shooting and killing Solorio following a botched bank robbery. 

Delcid shot Solorio while the latter was sitting in his car. He is expected back in Court on Sept. 8 to face chargers of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Additionally, a 17-year-old male was arrested by authorities for being the suspect's getaway driver.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 6:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.