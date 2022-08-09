Watch CBS News
Off-duty police officer shot and killed in his car in Downey

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. 

Downey Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. where they found the victim unresponsive sitting in his Dodger Charger.

The shooting took place in the12704 block of Lakewood Boulevard. inside the Downey Landing where there are stores and eateries.

The suspect is still outstanding and there is no description. 

A good Samaritan performed CPR on the victim but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver-side window was blown out. The victim's car was found crashed into another vehicle. 

It's unclear what led to the shooting. 

The name of the officer killed has not been released. 

