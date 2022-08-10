Carlos Delcid, juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio

After days of searching, a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Gardiel Solorio, an off-duty Monterey Park police officer.

The alleged gunman, 20-year-old Carlos Delcid, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Downey on charges of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A 17-year-old, who was said to be driving the getaway vehicle, was also arrested and charged for participation in the crime, Gascón said.

According to Gascón, Delcid is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The shooting occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym located in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard in Downey. The off-duty officer was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his Dodge Charger with a shattered driver's side window.

Despite revival efforts from both Downey Fire Department and a good Samaritan, Solorio was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Gascón, Delcid had exited a car nearby and approached Solario with a gun drawn in what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

Solorio attempted to flee by reversing his vehicle when the suspect fired multiple times, Gascón said. Delcid then returned to a vehicle, driven by the juvenile, and the two fled from the scene.

According to court records, on Feb. 10, authorities arrested Delcid for five criminal charges: burglary, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon — other than a firearm, false imprisonment and witness/victim intimidation. He pled no contest to the burglary and domestic violence charges, while the other three were dropped.

Delcid was sentenced to 180 days in jail and four years of probation a month later on March 10. He was released one day after.

He was also arrested for an unknown felony in January. However, the District Attorney's office declined to file charges citing insufficient evidence.

Solorio, 26, had just recently joined the Monterey Park Police Department as a recruit in January and had most recently graduated from training academy and began field training in late July.

He was a Bell Gardens native and a California State University, Los Angeles graduate. The youngest of 13 children, Solorio was described as a family-oriented man who was "hard-working, dedicated and took every aspect of training seriously," as detailed by fellow police.

"Although his time with (the department) was very short, we all knew from the moment we met him that he had the heart of service and was going to be a great officer," said Chief Kelly Gordon. "The family and department are grieving right now, and this is an especially difficult tragedy. It's a senseless act of violence. He was only 26 years old. I don't know about all of you, but I have children that age. So to me, this is particularly difficult.''

Friends, family and loved ones have gathered to mourn Solorio over recent days, remembering him for several reasons, including his affinity for working out.

"He was just an amazing guy," said friend Jenny Escobar. "I just can't believe that he's gone. He used to teach us how to workout."

Flower arrangements and messages of condolences were displayed throughout the Monterey Police Department headquarters on Wednesday.

A miles-long procession of first responders led the way as Solorio's body was transported to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office Monday evening, as they paid respect to their fallen colleague.

