Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages lead 18-hit attack as Dodgers beat Marlins 15-2

Teoscar Hernández had two RBI doubles and two RBI singles to take over the major league lead with 31 RBIs, Andy Pages homered among his three hits, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 15-2 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers finished with 18 hits while winning their fourth straight game.

Los Angeles turned a 3-1 game into a blowout with three runs in the third, a rally Mookie Betts capped with a two-run single, and four in the sixth on two-run doubles by Will Smith and Tommy Edman.

Dodgers right-hander Matt Sauer, recalled from triple-A earlier Tuesday, gave up one run and five hits, in five innings in relief. He struck out four and walked none to earn his first big-league win and give a bullpen that leads the major leagues with 133 innings a much-needed breather.

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, making his sixth start in his return from Tommy John surgery, was rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked five and struck out two to fall to 2-3 with an 8.31 ERA.

Shohei Ohtani sent Alcantara's first pitch of the game over the right-field wall for his seventh homer this season and 14th leadoff homer of his career.

Key moment

Alcantara struck out Ohtani for the second out of the third inning and was one strike away from escaping a second-and-third, two-out jam when Betts lofted a two-run single to left-center to push a 5-1 Dodgers lead to 7-1.

Key stat

Pages is batting .586 (17 for 29) with four homers, three doubles, eight RBIs and nine runs in his last seven games.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin (8-5, 4.98 ERA in 2023) will make his season debut Wednesday against Marlins RHP Cal Quantrill (2-2, 7.83 ERA).