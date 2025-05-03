Temperatures to dip this weekend as spring storm system moves into Southern California

A late-season storm system will bring unseasonably cool temperatures, wind across the mountain and deserts, and a chance of rain to Southern California this weekend.

Cooler-than-average temperatures have triggered a KCAL Next Weather Alert. The dip in temperatures will stick around through through Monday, with occasional drizzle or light showers likely—especially from Saturday night into Sunday.

Gusty winds will also develop in some areas over the weekend, and isolated thunderstorms may form in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says most areas will experience only drizzle or light showers, with the highest chances of rain occurring in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties on Saturday, and in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties from Saturday night into Sunday. Showers will linger in parts of L.A. County through Monday, particularly over the Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Mountains as upper-level winds shift from the northeast.

Rain totals remain low overall. According to the NWS, many areas will receive a tenth of an inch or less, though the mountains may collect up to half an inch due to prolonged light rainfall. While some isolated heavier showers or thunderstorms are possible, the potential for flooding or debris flows will stay minimal, as forecast models do not show rain rates exceeding 0.4 inches per hour.

Snow levels remain elevated throughout the storm, generally above 6,000 feet. A few inches of snow may accumulate above 7,000 feet in the highest peaks.

Winds may increase significantly over the weekend. Gusts between 30 and 50 mph affecting the coastal waters and elevated terrain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are possible. Wind advisories remain in effect, with more potentially issued for Sunday depending on conditions.

Temperatures will drop sharply with highs falling 5 to 10 degrees below average across inland areas through Monday, and most locations topping out between 62 and 72 degrees.

Dry conditions return Tuesday, along with a gradual warming trend, according to forecasters.