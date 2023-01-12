Watch CBS News
Studio City pizzeria on Ventura burglarized in early Thursday break-in

By KCAL-News Staff

Los Angeles police officers responded to a reported smash-and-grab burglary at a pizza restaurant in Studio City early Thursday morning.

An alarm company alerted police to the break-in at OVE Pizzeria, located at 12616 Ventura Blvd. between Coldwater Canyon and Whitsett avenues, at about 4:30 a.m.

Responding officers found the front glass door completely smashed. It was unclear what was taken, but empty cash register drawers could be seen on a table near the door.

Officers were guarding the store waiting for the owner to arrive.

A security camera is installed over the store's front entrance.

The shop next door tells KCAL News this is the third time the pizza place has been burglarized.

