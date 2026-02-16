Strong rainstorm expected to soak Southern California on Presidents Day, increasing potential for flash flooding

A large and powerful storm is making its way to Southern California on Monday morning and is expected to bring several inches of rain with the potential for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service says the low-pressure system will linger over the region until Thursday. The storm is expected to impact Ventura County shortly after 10 a.m. and should enter Los Angeles County shortly after.

Weather officials are warning residents in burn scar areas and other vulnerable communities to take precautions ahead of time and be prepared if conditions become dangerous. The NWS says there is a 20% chance of damaging debris flows.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will be in effect until Wednesday to warn residents about the changes to their routine.

Rainfall totals through Monday evening are expected to range between an inch and 2.50 inches along the coast and valleys and 2.50 and 5 inches in the foothills and mountains.

CBS LA meteorologist Alex Biston says the main concern for Monday is the potential for flash flooding. A flood watch will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. across all of LA and Ventura counties, except for the Antelope Valley and surrounding foothills.

Temperatures across the LA and Orange County metro areas, as well as the valleys, should be in the high 50s to low 60s throughout the rest of the week. The low-pressure system will also bring strong wind gusts. The NWS says winds could reach up to 60 mph in some areas.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday for the valleys and coasts. The NWS is urging residents to secure objects in their yards and to be aware of downed powerlines.

Evacuation warnings

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the Palisades, Eaton, Franklin, Kenneth, Sunset, Lidia, Hurst, Bridge, Canyon and Bethany brun scar areas. The warning will be in effect until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Sunday morning, LA Mayor Karen Bass said first responders and crews from Public Works were preparing for the upcoming rainstorm and would be ready to respond to any potential impacts.

"All Angelenos – especially those in burn scar areas – are encouraged to follow official guidance, use caution on the roads, plan ahead, and stay informed," Bass said.