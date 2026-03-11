Steve Hilton, Tom Steyer and Eric Swalwell leading California governor's race, new polls show

With California's June primary approaching, new polls show two Democrats securing more of their base and chipping away at their Republican rivals' leads.

In the state's primary system, only the top two vote-getters in the June primary will advance to the November general election. This has led to the crowded field of progressive candidates vying for the roughly 60% of the vote Democrats typically secure in statewide races. The plethora of options could end up locking themselves out of the race in November if too many of them divide the vote.

"The challenge could be that Democrats, in splitting up their 60% of the pie, split it up in such small pieces that you have candidates getting 8%, 10%, 12%, 14%, 19%," political consultant Paul Mitchell said.

Up until this week, most polls showed Riverisde County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a Republican, and conservative commentator Steve Hilton in the top two spots.

Two new polls have Hilton and Democratic candidates billionaire Tom Steyer and Rep. Eric Swalwell consolidating their support.

According to the UC Berkeley-Politico poll, Hilton still holds the top spot with 19%. Steyer comes in at second with 13%, and the other candidates are trailing close behind:

Swalwell, 11%

Bianco, 11%

Former Rep. Katie Porter, 11%

Former State Attorney General and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, 5%

A new Emerson College poll has similar results with Swalwell and Hilton in the top two spots.

"The ones that really seem to be making it through are the MSNBC stars, Eric Swalwell," said Sara Sadhwani, a politics professor at Pomona College. "They have this larger-than-life personality, but not a whole lot of accomplishments within the state of California. They've been members of Congress."

The chair of California's Democratic Party, Rusty Hicks, warned that if Democrats with low poll numbers stay in the race, the party could face disaster.

"That definitely ruffled some feathers," Sadhwani said. "Because all of the folks down at the bottom of that list that are polling low are all of the candidates of color. This caused quite a reaction in the Democratic Party last week."

The candidates still have a tough road ahead, with Emerson College finding that 25% of voters remain undecided, while the UC Berkeley-Politico poll puts that figure at 17%. Voters like Burbank resident Daniel Tamae said they are feeling a sense of political fatigue.

"I'm usually plugged in with politics, but I think I've unplugged for a variety of reasons," Tamae said. "I'm not aware of the current polling at all. I think there are too many names. From what I understand, the field is too big. I think it needs to be culled down a little. I think then people will dial in."