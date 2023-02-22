Tips: Driving safely on Southern California roads during winter storm

What do you need to know to stay safe on SoCal roads as the big winter storm arrives this week? Caltrans spokesperson Alisa Almanzan offers tips for drivers.

Limit non-essential travel, delay trips if possible

Plan for potential closures, scope out alternate routes

Monitor conditions, anticipate flooding

Watch out for workers and maintenance crews on roadways

Check your vehicle's brakes, wipers, tires,

Fill your gas tank

Carry tire chains

Carry food, water, chargers, extra clothing/blankets

Check road conditions across California with the Caltrans QuickMap here.

Caltrans has more with Winter Driving Tips:

Trips to the mountains can take longer during winter than other times of the year, especially if you encounter storm conditions or icy roads. Get an early start and allow plenty of time to reach your destination. Keep your gas tank full. It may be necessary to change routes or turn back during a bad storm or you may be caught in a traffic delay.

Keep windshield and windows clear. You may want to stop at a safe turnout to use a snow brush or scraper. Use the car defroster and a clean cloth to keep the windows free of fog.

Slow down. A highway speed of 65 miles per hour may be safe in dry weather, but an invitation for trouble on snow and ice. Snow and ice make stopping distances much longer, so keep your seat belt buckled and leave more distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead. Bridge decks and shady spots can be icy when other areas are not. Remember to avoid sudden stops and quick direction changes.

Be more observant. Visibility is often limited in winter by weather conditions. Slow down and watch for other vehicles that have flashing lights, visibility may be so restricted during a storm that it is difficult to see the slow moving equipment.

When stalled, stay with your vehicle and try to conserve fuel while maintaining warmth. Be alert to any possible exhaust or monoxide problems.

Give snowplows room to work. A "strike team" may include several plow trucks, including Tow Plows and wing plows using multiple lanes on a major highway. Stay at least four (4) car lengths back from snowplows and snow removal equipment.

Salt brine trucks as well as sand and cinder spreading trucks have signs saying "Stay Back." This is for your safety since material can be spread/sprayed across multiple lanes.

Equipment operators must focus on snow removal and cannot always watch out for motorists. Refrain from, or use extreme caution, when passing snow removal equipment.

For more: Caltrans Winter Driving Tips