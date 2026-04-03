Springs Fire erupts in Riverside County, burning more than 4,000 acres and forcing evacuations

The Springs Fire erupted in Riverside County on Friday morning, quickly growing to more than 4,100 acres and forcing evacuation orders for many.

The blaze ignited east of Moreno Valley at Gilman Springs Road at around 11 a.m. and quickly spread through "light flashy fuels," Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department crews said. When firefighters first arrived, the blaze had burned about 50 acres.

By 8 p.m., the fire was reported to be 4,176 acres and firefighters had gained 10% containment. The rapidly growing fire was fueled by powerful winds gusting through the area, sometimes reaching 70 miles per hour and creating difficult conditions for firefighting crews.

Nearly 40 fire engines and two water-dropping helicopters were called to battle the blaze, along with 260 firefighters.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Evacuation orders and warnings; road closures

Firefighters ordered evacuations for several zones as the fire continued to spread.

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following zones:

MOE-0507

MOE-0747

MOE-0745

MOE-0641

MOE-0746

MOE-0744

RVC-0748

RVC-0826

RVC-0825

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following zones:

MOE-0504

MOE-0505

MOE-0506

MOE-0640

MOE-0639

MOE-0638

MOE-0637

MOE-0822

MOE-0823

MOE-0633

MOE-0636

MOE-0743

The following roads are closed:

Gillman Springs Road at Allesandro Road

Allesandro Road at Redlands Boulevard

Bridge Road at Gillman Springs Road

Ramona Expressway at Davis Road

Flames from the Springs Fire in Moreno Valley on Friday, April 3, 2026. CBS LA

Hemet City Fire Department, Pechanga Fire Department, Morongo Fire Department, Palm Springs Fire Department, Idyllwild Fire Departmant and Corona Fire Department crews were assisting with the firefight.