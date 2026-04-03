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Springs Fire erupts in Riverside County, burning more than 4,000 acres and forcing evacuations

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp,
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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The Springs Fire erupted in Riverside County on Friday morning, quickly growing to more than 4,100 acres and forcing evacuation orders for many. 

The blaze ignited east of Moreno Valley at Gilman Springs Road at around 11 a.m. and quickly spread through "light flashy fuels," Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department crews said. When firefighters first arrived, the blaze had burned about 50 acres. 

By 8 p.m., the fire was reported to be 4,176 acres and firefighters had gained 10% containment. The rapidly growing fire was fueled by powerful winds gusting through the area, sometimes reaching 70 miles per hour and creating difficult conditions for firefighting crews. 

Nearly 40 fire engines and two water-dropping helicopters were called to battle the blaze, along with 260 firefighters. 

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Evacuation orders and warnings; road closures

Firefighters ordered evacuations for several zones as the fire continued to spread.

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following zones:

  • MOE-0507
  • MOE-0747
  • MOE-0745
  • MOE-0641
  • MOE-0746
  • MOE-0744
  • RVC-0748
  • RVC-0826
  • RVC-0825

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following zones: 

  • MOE-0504
  • MOE-0505
  • MOE-0506
  • MOE-0640
  • MOE-0639
  • MOE-0638
  • MOE-0637
  • MOE-0822
  • MOE-0823
  • MOE-0633
  • MOE-0636
  • MOE-0743

The following roads are closed:

  • Gillman Springs Road at Allesandro Road
  • Allesandro Road at Redlands Boulevard
  • Bridge Road at Gillman Springs Road
  • Ramona Expressway at Davis Road
copy-of-generic-youtube-thumbnail-gradient-2026-04-03t212657-566.png
Flames from the Springs Fire in Moreno Valley on Friday, April 3, 2026. CBS LA

Hemet City Fire Department, Pechanga Fire Department, Morongo Fire Department, Palm Springs Fire Department, Idyllwild Fire Departmant and Corona Fire Department crews were assisting with the firefight.

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