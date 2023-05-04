Spring storm brings rain and snow to southern California

A cold storm is sweeping across the Inland Empire on Thursday, producing rain, snow and possibly thunderstorms.

The Riverside metropolitan area is expected to receive a quarter- to a half-inch of rain. The Coachella Valley and parts father east, however, may only receive trace amounts of precipitation.

Snow levels will fall to 5,000 to 5,500 feet for late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with at least a few inches of snowfall possible above 6,000 feet.

The trough of low pressure will push inland from the Pacific Northwest and slide into the Great Basin in Nevada and Utah by the end of the week, followed by dry conditions.

Gusty winds are in the forecast for the San Gorgonio Pass and other wind-prone locations.

Daytime temperatures in the Riverside metropolitan area Thursday will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the last week, with highs peaking in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will drop to around 50 for the rest of the week.

In the Coachella Valley, the highs Thursday will hover in the mid 70s, with lows in the low 50s, while in the Temecula Valley, the mercury will top out at 60 degrees, with lows in the mid 40s on those days, according to the NWS.