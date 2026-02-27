Parts of Southern California could see record-breaking heat Friday

The heat continues Friday, making it the hottest day of the week, with some record temperatures likely to hit at the peak of the day's heat.

"If you like hot weather, today is your day," CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno said, likening Friday's temperatures to July heat.

Highs on Friday are expected to be 15 to 22 degrees above normal, with coastal temperatures in the 80s, valleys in the upper 80s to mid-90s, and 90s in the Inland Empire.

A heat advisory was under consideration, according to the National Weather Service, but will not be issued given the cool start to the day and the short duration of peak heat.

Records are expected to be shattered in Riverside and Fullerton, with Riverside's record of 85 topped by 92 today, and Fullerton's forecast of 93 today beating its record of 88.

Other areas that will experience high temperatures today, nearing or breaking records, include: Burbank 86 in 1986, Woodland Hills 92 in 1986, Santa Maria 86 in 1932, Pasadena 86 in 2002, San Gabriel 89 in 2002, and Ojai 88 in 2025.

Steady cooling will follow Saturday and into next week. "It will be a little cooler tomorrow and a little cooler on Sunday, but well above average," Deanno said.

Coastal areas will see fog Friday through Sunday, with dense fog possible Friday and Saturday. Max temps will fall 4 to 8 degrees across the coasts and valleys on Saturday, but will still be above normal.