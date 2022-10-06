Southern California gas prices stop rising, despite OPEC's decision to cut production

The relentless rise to Southern California's gas prices has stopped – just as they are poised to jump across the country after OPEC announced they would cut back on production.

A nozzle pumps gasoline into a vehicle at a gas station in Los Angeles, California on October 5, 2022. - Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. US gas prices have already been trending higher in recent weeks and California gas prices are approaching record highs again. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The 33-day streak of gas price increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County to new record highs finally ended Thursday with a tiny decrease – three-tenths of a cent to $6.49. That average price had gone up $1.25 over the past 33 days, and is 23 cents more than a week ago, and more than $2 more than a year ago, according to AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The price drop was slightly more pronounced in Orange County – 2.3 cents down to $6.44 after going up 15 of the past 16 days.

Experts say California's high prices could finally start going down, even as the rest of the nation braces for gas prices to go up following OPEC's decision to cut production by 2 million barrels a day starting in November. They cited global economic and oil market uncertainty as the reason for the cut in production.

But in California, gas prices are already double that of some states – and drivers could see price drops soon because stations are being allowed to switch to the cheaper winter blend.

California drivers, however, have gone through so many gas price ups and down just this year – spikes in the spring, drops through much of the summer – that the overriding sentiment is: We'll believe it when we see it.