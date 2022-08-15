Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices continue to fall across Southern California

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Gas prices continue to tick down across Southern California
Gas prices continue to tick down across Southern California 00:17

Gas prices continue to ease up across Southern California, dropping for a 62nd day in a row in Los Angeles County.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to $5.394, the lowest amount since March 6. That same price has dropped more than a dollar since it hit a record high of $6.462 on June 14, according to AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

Still, gas prices continue to drag on consumers' wallets. They remain highest in Ventura County, where a gallon of regular gas costs an average of $5.43 cents. Orange County and the Inland Empire are tied for the cheapest gas in the region — an average of $5.28.

Nationally, gas prices have finally dropped under $4 a gallon.

Industry experts says gas prices have declined thanks to lower crude oil costs and lower demand, despite the traditionally higher demand during the summer, and lower gas prices could be helping ease inflation.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 10:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.