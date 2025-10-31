Southern California clear skies and pleasant temps set for Halloween night

Clear skies are expected this Halloween night with the moon in the Waxing Gibbous phase-- 69% will be lit up.

Trick-or-treaters can expect pleasant weather conditions as the sun sets at 6:01 p.m., with average temperatures in the low-70s around 5 p.m.

Friday morning begins with patchy fog and low clouds in most Southern California areas, gradually clearing by the afternoon.

"Today our temperatures are going to get knocked down another 5 to 10 degrees compared to yesterday, and we're just going to continue this slow cooldown as we move into next week," Amber Lee, CBS LA meteorologist, said.

Cooling will continue on Friday into the coast and valleys, with high temperatures ranging from around 70 near the coast to the 80s for the Inland Empire, with the lower to mid-90s for the lower deserts.

It's expected to be slightly warmer for the weekend, about a 5-degree increase. Daylight saving time ends for 2025 on Sunday, with clocks to "fall back" on Nov. 2, at 2 a.m., when the time goes back to 1 a.m.