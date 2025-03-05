Los Angeles County, city of Pasadena file separate suits against SoCal Edison seeking Eaton Fire-related damages

Los Angeles County and the city of Pasadena filed separate lawsuits against Southern California Edison Wednesday over the Eaton Fire, alleging the utility's electrical equipment caused the deadly wildfire.

The Eaton Fire killed 17 people as it devastated the community of Altadena, burning through more than 14,000 acres and damaging and destroying thousands of structures after breaking out on Jan. 7. The suit filed by LA County alleges the blaze sparked during a forecasted high wind event, below a transmission tower carrying high-voltage power lines and "electrical equipment designed, owned, managed, and maintained by EDISON, resulting in fire to the surrounding vegetation," the court filings read. The county's lawsuit says its allegations are supported by evidence from photos, video footage and witness statements.

A separate lawsuit filed Wednesday by the city of Pasadena alleges the utility's electrical equipment caused the devastating blaze and led to widespread damage to the city's infrastructure.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to SoCal Edison for its response to the litigation.

