SoCal Edison releases details of Eaton Fire settlement plans

Southern California Edison on Thursday released details of its victim compensation program for people whose homes were either destroyed or damaged by the Eaton Fire.

The deal includes payment, but victims must agree not to sue or pursue legal action against the utility company. SoCal Edison has not accepted fault for the wildfire but faces several lawsuits from victims, Los Angeles County and the U.S. Department of Justice.

In an example of a settlement for destroyed homes, a family of four in a 1,500-square-foot lot could receive $1.4 million. SoCal Edison is also offering $50,000 for major damage and $30,000 for minor damage.

The Eaton Fire killed 19 people. It's the second most destructive fire in California history, destroying 9,414 structures, damaging another 1,074 and burning 14,021 acres in Altadena, Pasadena and Sierra Madre, according to Cal Fire.

One of the homes that burned belongs to Joelle Fortune-Simmons and her five kids. In the eight months since the fire, her family has moved 15 times before finding a rental home.

"It was a nightmare," Fortune-Simmons said. "I lost my dad and brother's ashes in the fire. We lost everything."

She plans to work with a lawyer rather than accept the compensation from SoCal Edison.

The utility company is hosting four community workshops where residents can provide feedback on the program's details.

Here are the dates and locations of the meetings:

Thursday, Sept. 25, 7:00 p.m. (virtual)

Friday, Sept. 26, 9:00 a.m. (virtual)

Saturday, Sept. 27, 10:00 a.m., Loma Alta Park Gymnasium (3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena)

Monday, Sept. 29, 7:00 p.m., Loma Alta Park Gymnasium (3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena)

Those who would like to attend can register on SoCal Edison's website.