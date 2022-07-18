Watch CBS News
Shark sighting shuts down stretch of Huntington Beach waters

By Darleene Powells

A shark was spotted in the water off Huntington Beach, prompting the closure of a stretch of water for several hours.

The water in Sunset Beach, between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street, was shut down at about 2:20 p.m. after a shark was reported in the water.

The city's Twitter account said the closure would last for several hours.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 90s across Southern California, which is also dealing with higher humidity due to a monsoonal system, so beaches are likely to be crowded Monday.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 3:25 PM

