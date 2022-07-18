Shark sighting shuts down stretch of Huntington Beach waters

A shark was spotted in the water off Huntington Beach, prompting the closure of a stretch of water for several hours.

The water in Sunset Beach, between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street, was shut down at about 2:20 p.m. after a shark was reported in the water.

The city's Twitter account said the closure would last for several hours.

Out of an abundance of caution, the water in Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue & Anderson Street will be closed for the next several hours due to a reported shark sighting.



Reopening information will be provided at https://t.co/nvnzqrQ8vl pic.twitter.com/E41oshdEVU — City of Huntington Beach (@CityofHBPIO) July 18, 2022

There were no reports of any injuries.

Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 90s across Southern California, which is also dealing with higher humidity due to a monsoonal system, so beaches are likely to be crowded Monday.