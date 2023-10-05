Sen. Feinstein memorial service no longer open to the public because of security concerns

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's casket leaves San Francisco after mourners pay respects Sen. Dianne Feinstein's casket leaves San Francisco after mourners pay respects 02:10

Security concerns have once again changed the plans for the memorial service of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, scheduled for San Francisco City Hall on Thursday.

The service was originally set to be a private service at the city's War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in Herbst Theatre, which had limited space. It was subsequently moved to the steps of City Hall steps to accommodate members of the public, who were invited to attend the outdoor service.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feinstein's office announced the service would no longer be open to the public because of increased security, and that only invited guests would have access to the service.

Adam Russell, a spokesperson for Feinstein's office, confirmed that the service would still be held outside, but noted the security perimeter will be too far back for the general public to see and hear.

ALSO READ: How to watch San Francisco memorial service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Earlier Wednesday, an honor guard brought Feinstein's flag-draped casket into the City Hall rotunda where she was lying in state.

Aside from Vice President Kamala Harris, it is expected a number of U.S. Senators will be in attendance as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would be out of session in observance of the memorial.

"The United States Senate will close in observance of the memorial of our late friend and colleague, Senator Dianne Feinstein," Schumer announced Wednesday. "It will be my honor, a sad, tearful, but great honor to speak tomorrow at my friend, Dianne's memorial. I thank all my colleagues who will be in attendance. I know it would mean the world to her for her colleagues to join in this last one goodbye."

Those wishing to view the memorial service can watch it online at sfgovtv.org/FeinsteinMemorial. CBS News Bay Area plans to provide coverage of the memorial service both on air and online. The senator will later be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

Feinstein died Thursday at the age of 90, hours after casting her final vote in the U.S. Senate. The former San Francisco mayor was known for breaking multiple glass ceilings during her political career. She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and became the longest-serving woman in the Senate, as well as the longest-serving senator in California history.