How to watch San Francisco memorial service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein

SAN FRANCISCO -- CBS News Bay Area will be carrying the memorial service for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the steps of San Francisco's City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Feinstein's office had originally announced on Monday that the memorial service would be held at the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in Herbst Theatre and closed to the public due to limited space, though a livestream would be available. Officials later announced that the service would be held outside on the steps to San Francisco's City Hall with standing room available for the public in Civic Center Plaza.

KPIX+ will be airing a special hour edition of the news at noon before switching to the Feinstein memorial service when it starts at 1 p.m. The memorial will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page.

• What: Coverage of memorial service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein

• Date: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

• Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

• Location: Steps outside San Francisco City Hall

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.