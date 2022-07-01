Search underway for five suspects who assaulted man walking with family in Glendale on Father's Day

Authorities are seeking public help in identifying five suspects who were involved in the assault of a man walking with his family in Glendale on June 19.

Glendale Police Department

As they presumably enjoyed their Father's Day, the family walked by the suspects, who were sitting at an outdoor table of a local business. When the family passed their table, the suspects appeared to blow smoke from whatever they were smoking in their direction, prompting the father to ask them to stop.

When they reencountered the family a little while later, the suspects reportedly challenged the father to a fight.

According to Glendale Police Department's press release, "One of the male suspects revealed a hammer in his backpack and said, `I'm gonna pop you in the face,'" before he was punched in the face by another suspect.

He was then hit in the face and body several times before the suspects ran from the area.

Thus far, police have only identified them as four males and one female.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact Glendale PD at (818) 548-4911.