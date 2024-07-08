Seager's 457-foot homer, 3 hits from Lowe power Rangers to 9-4 victory over Angels

Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a long two-run homer, Nathaniel Lowe had three hits and the Texas Rangers' lineup remained hot in a 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Wyatt Langford also went deep as the Rangers had 12 hits to push their winning streak to four games. The defending World Series champions tied a season high on Sunday with 19 hits in a 13-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

"I think it's a matter of time with this offense," Lowe said. "We're poised to make some things happen, so nobody in here is going to be surprised if we bust out a bunch of wins in a row or score a lot of runs. That's kind of been our identity. We've gotten away from it."

Texas trailed 3-2 before breaking it open with a five-run fourth inning, including an RBI single by Lowe that gave the Rangers the lead.

Anthony Rendon had an RBI single in the seventh after being activated off the injured list before the game for the Angels, who have dropped seven of eight. The oft-injured third baseman missed 68 games due to a left hamstring strain.

Texas right-hander Jon Gray (4-4) allowed three runs in five-plus innings for his first road win this season.

Marcus Semien led off the game with a base hit and Seager drove a fastball near the top of the strike zone over the center-field shrubs and onto the berm.

The 457-foot homer was the second-longest of Seager's career, surpassed only by a 464-foot shot he hit for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021.

It also marked the first time since 2021 and seventh since MLB Statcast started in 2015 that an opposing hitter had a homer of at least 455 feet at The Big A.

"Corey is such a good hitter you kind of get accustomed to him hitting balls like that," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.

The Angels took a 3-2 lead in the second with four straight hits, including Mickey Moniak's two-run triple down the right-field line and an RBI single by Jo Adell.

Texas regained the lead in the fourth, including a two-run single by Semien that ended the night for Angels starter Davis Daniel. Prior to Semien's hit, Langford scored on a balk, and Lowe and Leody Taveras had RBI base hits.

Daniel's two outings since throwing eight shutout innings in his first big league start on June 27 against Detroit have not gone well.

The right-hander allowed seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings at Oakland last Wednesday.

"He got two strikes and couldn't put them away. He left his changeup up, couldn't land his breaking ball, made a few good pitches with his fastball inside. But when he got it out over the plate, they've got some professional hitters over there," Angels manager Ron Washington said.

Langford, who had four hits on Sunday, extended Texas' lead to 9-3 with a two-run homer in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: OF Mike Trout (left knee) did some jogging and took swings off a tee before the game. ... OF Taylor Ward (knee) is expected back in the lineup Tuesday after he made a hard slide into the wall trying to run down a foul ball Sunday at Chicago.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.70 ERA) has won his last three starts against the Angels. RHP Roansy Contreras (1-1, 4.04) takes the mound for Los Angeles.