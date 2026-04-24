Scattered showers expected in Southern California over weekend as weak storm moves in

A weak storm is making its way to Southern California, which will bring scattered light showers to some areas over the weekend.

The National Weather Service says the wet weather will likely begin on Friday night and continue through Saturday. The exact timing of the storm is not certain, but weather officials expect it will have minimal impacts on communities.

Most areas will only receive about a tenth of an inch, while mountain communities could get as much as a third of an inch.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Saturday ahead of the rain. Although the rainfall is expected to be light, meteorologists want to warn residents about the change to the forecast.

This storm will also bring cooler-than-average temperatures. The NWS says temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees cooler, with maximum temperatures only reaching the 60s along the coast and valleys.

There is a 20% chance of lingering morning showers on Sunday. Conditions should dry out by the afternoon, and the chance of rain will return on Tuesday and Wednesday.