Santa Monica won't host beach volleyball for 2028 Olympic Games

Nearly two years of negotiations between the city of Santa Monica and 2028 Olympic Games organizers have ended, with both parties supporting the decision to move beach volleyball for the Games elsewhere.

The city of Santa Monica had beach volleyball on its radar since Los Angeles first bid for the Games in 2016. On Friday, the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, or LA28, informed the city that it has plans for beach volleyball at a different location.

The city said the talks ended after the two could not agree on terms regarding community benefits, operational details, and financial guarantees.

A 2024 city financial analysis found that hosting would put the city in the red, with revenue estimates at $14.09 million and costs at $15.54 million, thereby leaving a $1.45 million shortfall.

The same analysis found that not hosting could bring an estimated $10.65 million to the city through tourism and Games partner events.

These findings led city staff to negotiate "more tangible benefits for residents and businesses and greater clarity and assurances about financial and other impacts on residents and businesses, particularly on and around the Santa Monica Pier."

The city said LA28 declined to adjust the proposed agreement to accommodate these terms.

"While we're disappointed that an agreement was not realized, we remain eager to share in the excitement the Olympics will bring to our region and are looking forward to being a regional partner in this historic event," Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete said.

The city said it is exploring options for related events and revenue-generating opportunities, such as hospitality houses for numerous countries, broadcast centers, practice venues, watch parties and more.

The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games kick off in Los Angeles on July 14, 2028. For more information on LA28, visit la28.org.