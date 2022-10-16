Watch CBS News
Local News

Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alex Biston's Saturday Weather Forecast (Oct. 14)
Alex Biston's Saturday Weather Forecast (Oct. 15) 03:11

Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. 

According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. 

They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 10:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.