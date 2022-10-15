Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's Saturday Weather Forecast (Oct. 15)

As a low pressure system moves through Southern California, CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston says to expect rain and some thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. As a result. there is a threat for mudslides in burn scar areas.
