Southern California's Sandy Fire in Simi Valley reaches nearly 1,700 acres with 15% containment; evacuation orders remain

A brush fire dubbed the Sandy Fire, burning in the Simi Valley area, has grown to nearly 1,700 acres on Wednesday morning as crews continue to battle flames.

The fire ignited near Sandy Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, had grown to 1,698 acres by Tuesday night after a flare-up began burning in a remote area between Simi Valley and Bell Canyon. As of Wednesday morning, containment of the fire had grown to 15%, according to Cal Fire.

On Tuesday, fire officials said the blaze had experienced significant growth due to shifting winds, steep terrain and canyon-driven fire behavior. Overnight, crews took full advantage of cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels.

Firefighters have been battling the Sandy Fire since it sparked on Monday morning. Getty Images

More than 869 personnel have been assigned to the fire. Air and ground resources from across Southern California have been sent to help with the firefight of the Sandy Fire.

The Simi Valley Police Department said around 10:17 a.m., they received a report that an individual "hit a rock with a tractor" near the 2600 block of Rudolph Drive, which sparked the fire.

Sgt. Rick Morton said when people are clearing large pieces of property, oftentimes they strike something not seen to the naked eye, which may cause whatever they're clearing to catch on fire.

Andrew Dowd, the Public Information Officer for the Ventura County Fire Department, said the fire had destroyed at least one home. CBS LA spoke to neighbors near where the home was destroyed on Trickling Brook Court. They said the family who lived there had been there for decades.

Aerial footage of the fire on Monday showed neighbors springing into action to help one another by loading animals into crates. Many used hoses to water down dry vegetation.

Residents thanked firefighters for their quick response.

"The first responders, they were here, they did the magic that they do," said Don Sullivan. "They've been doing a great job. I've been watching the drops; they are right on target."

Evacuation orders and warnings

On Tuesday, Dowd said mandatory evacuation orders remained in effect for more than 17,000 residents and evacuation warnings remained for 400 residents. Evacuation orders are in place for:

SIMI-27

SIMI-28

SIMI-32A

SIMI-33

SIMI-34

SIMI-35

Santa Susana 01

Santa Susana 02

Cheeseboro 01

Burro Flats 01

Meier Canyon 01

Bell Canyon 01

Bell Canyon 02

Bell Canyon 03

Bell Canyon 04

Bell Canyon 05

Evacuation warnings are in place for:

AGO-C304

BOXC-02

BOXC-03

CAL-C401

CSB-U024

HID-C501

LAC-LAKEMANOR

LAC-WOODLSEY

LFD-0295

LFD-0343

LFD-0405

LFD-0469

LFD-0471

MTV-U048

WTH-U045

An emergency shelter has been established at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Park on 505 Los Angeles Avenue.

Small animal shelter: Simi Valley Animal Shelter (small domestic animals only), 670 W Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Simi Valley Animal Shelter (small domestic animals only), 670 W Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Large animal shelter: Ventura County Fairgrounds (for horses and livestock), 10 E Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001

A firefighter uses a torch while battling the Sandy Fire in Simi Valley, California, United States, on May 18, 2026. A wildfire in the U.S. state of California has scorched more than 1,300 acres (nearly 526 hectares) of land, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. The Sandy Fire broke out on Monday morning in the hills above Simi Valley, located roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, according to a statement released by California Governor Gavin Newsomâs Office. Myraneli Fabian/Anadolu via Getty Images

Road closures

Ventura County firefighters have closed several roads to keep the public safe and to allow firefighting equipment to assist with the ongoing situation.

Bell Canyon Road is closed in both directions from Overland Drive

Katherine Road at the railroad tracks

Clear Springs Road from Santa Susana Pass Road to Katherine Road

Oak Knolls Road at Southern Oaks Avenue

Crinklaw Lane

Santa Susana Pass Road at the railroad tracks

Santa Susana Pass Road at Box Canyon Road

Simi Valley Unified school closures

All Simi Valley Unified School District campuses have been closed since Monday and will remain closed on Wednesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution and with the knowledge that so many of our families and staff are directly impacted by the Sandy Fire, ALL Simi Valley Unified School District schools and campuses will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20, for most staff and all students," the district posted.

Simi Valley, CA - May 18:A Ventura County Fire captain makes his way through a property that was lost in the wind-driven Sandy fire in Simi Valley on Monday, May 18, 2026. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Gov. Newsom secures federal aid

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had secured federal firefighting funds to help suppress the fire through a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"California is mobilizing resources to support Ventura County communities threatened by the Sandy Fire," Newsom said in a statement. "This activation will ensure responders have the support needed to continue protecting lives and homes as dangerous fire conditions persist."