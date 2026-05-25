4 Southern California wildfires that burned nearly 23,000 acres nearing full containment

More than a week after a series of large wildfires broke out across Southern California and burned nearly 23,000 acres of land, firefighters are finally reaching full containment.

The series of fires, which forced tens of thousands of people to flee from their homes in the midst of hot and dry weather, took place in a variety of Southern California topographies.

Smoke rising above the flames of the Santa Rosa Island Fire. U.S. Wildland Fire Service

Santa Rosa Island Fire

By far the largest fire erupted on Santa Rosa Island, part of the Channel Islands National Park, on May 15. It quickly grew to engulf more than 10,000 acres before firefighting aircraft were finally able to reach the location and begin working at mitigating the blaze.

It's estimated that at least three historic buildings were destroyed and at the latest update, firefighters said that 18,379 acres of the rare vegetation on the island had burned. Video from park rangers did show, however, that the Torrey pines, which only grow on Santa Rosa Island and along the San Diego coast, somehow escaped destruction.

The investigation into what caused the fire remains underway, but firefighters said they knew it was human-caused and the U.S. Coast Guard said that it may have been caused by flares from a stranded boater who crashed his boat into the island the day the fire ignited.

As of Monday night, firefighters said the blaze was 97% contained.

A CAL FIRE aircraft drops fire retardant on the Sandy fire on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Simi Valley, CA. Kayla Bartkowski via Getty Images

Sandy Fire in Ventura County

A week ago, on Monday, May 18, the Sandy Fire sparked in Simi Valley when someone "hit a rock with a tractor," according to police. It then quickly spread through the dry terrain, threatening homes and placing thousands of people under mandatory evacuation orders.

Firefighters said that strong gusts of wind were fueling the flames as they burned through steep terrain.

Finally, after a week of uncertainty, all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted over the weekend, allowing people to return to their homes. At the latest, firefighters said that one home was destroyed and two structures were damaged.

At its peak, nearly 1,000 firefighters were assigned to the blaze. As of Monday night, they said it had burned 2,183 acres and was 90% contained.

A San Bernardino County Firefighter puts out a blaze during the Bain Fire originating from Jurupa Valley, California, United States on May 19, 2026. Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

Bain Fire in Riverside County

Less than a day after the Sandy Fire broke out, Riverside County Fire Department firefighters rushed to the scene of a brush fire in Jurupa Valley. The blaze, which was dubbed the Bain Fire, broke out in the problematic Santa Ana Riverbed, which has been the site of dozens of fires over the years.

This time, however, the fire escaped the confines of the riverbed and began rapidly moving towards homes in the Mira Loma neighborhood. Thousands were again forced to flee their homes as the fire intensified due to the dense and dry brush in the area.

Firefighters said that one structure was destroyed, five structures were damaged and four civilians were injured by the fire, along with a firefighter injury. Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies also arrested a man for illegally flying a drone over the burn zone, temporarily interfering with the firefighting operations.

At the latest update on Monday night, Cal Fire said that the fire had burned 1,473 acres and was 95% contained.

JUNIPER SPRINGS, CA - MAY 20, 2026: A trailer is reduced to a melted shell after the Verona fire burned 500 acres on May 20, 2026 in the Juniper Springs area of Riverside County, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

Verona Fire in Riverside County

Just about an hour after the Bain Fire first started, another brush fire ignited in Riverside County, when the Verona Fire was reported in an unincorporated part of the community near Hemet.

Despite firefighters quickly gaining the upper hand on the fire a few hours after it first started, gusts of wind caused the flames to jump containment lines and begin burning at a critical rate of spread. Again, thousands of people were told to leave their homes as crews worked to mitigate the threat that at one point closed in on the Desert Dunes Golf Club.

In their most recent status update, Riverside County Fire Department crews said that the fire had burned 638 acres, was 95% contained and destroyed five structures.