Verona Fire burns 200 acres near Hemet, forcing evacuation orders and warnings

A brush fire has burned more than 200 acres and prompted evacuation orders and warnings for people living near Hemet.

The blaze, which was dubbed the Verona Fire by firefighters, was first reported at around 12:20 p.m. near Verona Road and Juniper Springs Road in the unincorporated areas of Green Acres and Homeland, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters said that the fire was burning at a "moderate to dangerous rate of spread in heavy fuels" as crews worked to battle the flames from ground and air.

Cal Fire said that one firefighter was hospitalized for minor injuries sustained in the firefight, but did not note the nature of the injury.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation. No civilian injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.

As of 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire said that the fire was burning at no containment.

Evacuation orders and warnings

At around 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire issued evacuation orders and warnings for residents living in the area near the seat of the fire.

Evacuation orders were issued for:

RVC-1185

RVC-1186

RVC-1187

RVC-1285

Evacuation warnings for issued for:

RVC-1076



RVC-1077

HMT-1188

HMT-1189

HMT-1292

RVC-1286

An evacuation shelter was established at West Valley High School in Hemet, which is located on 3401 Mustang Way. An animal shelter was also set up at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter on 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.

Brush fires erupt across Southern California

The Verona Fire was just one of several brush fires to break out since the start of Monday, when the Sandy Fire exploded to engulf more than 1,300 acres in Ventura County. On Tuesday, shortly before the Verona Fire started, Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters rushed to Jurupa Valley to battle the Bain Fire, which has since grown to torch 600 acres and caused four civilian injuries.