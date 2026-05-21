Southern California's Sandy Fire in Simi Valley scorches more than 2,000 acres, containment reaches 30%

Firefighters continue to make progress containing the brush fire dubbed the Sandy Fire, which has burned more than 2,100 acres in the Simi Valley area on Thursday.

The fire that sparked near Sandy Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday grew to 2,115 acres and is 30% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Crews seemed to have gotten hold of the fire before a flare-up ignited on Tuesday, burning in a remote area between Simi Valley and Bell Canyon. Fire officials attributed significant growth to shifting winds, steep terrain and canyon-driven fire behavior.

Firefighters near a hillside while Los Angeles County helicoptera drop water on a hotspot during the Sandy Fire, which continues to burn in the hills near a residential area in Simi Valley, California, on May 20, 2026. The Sandy Fire broke out May 18 in the suburbs of Los Angeles, spreading rapidly and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of residents. The blaze broke out late morning in Simi Valley, a city of around 125,000 residents about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Apu GOMES /AFP via Getty Images

"We continue to aggressively fight this fire. Our firefighters are out there just doing tremendous work in bringing this fire to a conclusion," said Andrew Dowd, the Public Information Officer for the Ventura County Fire Department.

More than 850 personnel have been assigned to the fire. Air and ground resources from agencies across Southern California have been utilized during the firefight.

The Simi Valley Police Department said around 10:17 a.m., they received a report that an individual "hit a rock with a tractor" near the 2600 block of Rudolph Drive, which sparked the fire.

Sgt. Rick Morton said when people are clearing large pieces of property, oftentimes they strike something not seen to the naked eye, which may cause whatever they're clearing to catch on fire.

Dowd said the fire has destroyed at least one home. CBS LA spoke to neighbors near where the home was destroyed on Trickling Brook Court. They said the family who lived there had been there for decades.

Crews remain positioned in communities throughout the Simi Valley area to be able to respond to any flare-ups or hot spots that might spark.

Evacuation orders and warnings

Dowd said mandatory evacuation orders and warnings will remain in effect as winds and warm weather continue to pose a threat.

"We know it's challenging to be out of your homes, to be in an evacuation area," Dowd said. "Our goal is simple: we want to protect life, we want to protect property, we want to keep people safe."

Thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders and hundreds are under warnings. Evacuation orders are in place for:

BELL-01

BELL-02

BELL-03

BELL-04

BELL-05

BURR-01

CHES-01

MEIC-01

SASU-01

SASHU-02

Simi Valley 27

Simi Valley 28

Simi Valley 32-A

Simi Valley 33-A

Simi Valley 34

Simi Valley 35

Ventura County warnings:

BOXC-02

BOXC-03

Simi Valley 32-C

Simi Valley 33-B

Los Angeles County warnings:

AGO-C304

CAL-C401

CSB-U024

HID-C501

LAC-LAKEMANOR

LAC-WOODLSEY

LFD-0295

LFD-0343

LFD-0405

LFD-0469

LFD-0471

MTV-U048

WTH-U045

An emergency shelter is open at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Park on 505 Los Angeles Avenue.

Small animal shelter: Simi Valley Animal Shelter (small domestic animals only), 670 W Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Simi Valley Animal Shelter (small domestic animals only), 670 W Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Large animal shelter: Ventura County Fairgrounds (for horses and livestock), 10 E Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001

Simi Valley , CA - May 19, 2026: Firefighters battle flames from the Sandy Fire in Runkle Canyon on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 in Simi Valley , CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Eric Thayer

Road closures

Ventura County officials have closed several roads to keep the public safe and to allow firefighting equipment to assist with the ongoing situation.

Bell Canyon Road is closed in both directions from Overland Drive

Katherine Road at the railroad tracks

Clear Springs Road from Santa Susana Pass Road to Katherine Road

Oak Knolls Road @ Southern Oaks Avenue

Crinklaw Lane

Santa Susana Pass Road at railroad tracks

Santa Susana Pass Road at Box Canyon Road

Simi Valley Unified school closures

Simi Valley Unified School District campuses have been closed since the fire ignited and will remain closed for the remainder of the week, district officials said.

The Child Nutrition Department will be providing free meals for the next two days to any children 18 and under while schools remain closed. The district said the children do not need to be students in their schools.

Food will be handed out in a drive-through process at Berylwood Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parents and guardians can pick up meals on behalf of their children. While walk-ups are allowed, the drive-through method is strongly preferred by district officials. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

SIMI VALLEY, CA - MAY 20, 2026: A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) aircraft drops fire retardant on the Sandy fire on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Simi Valley, CA. A fast-moving brush fire in Simi Valley began Monday and has currently burned over 21,00 acres and 22% containment. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Kayla Bartkowski

Gov. Newsom secures federal aid

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had secured federal firefighting funds to help suppress the fire through a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"California is mobilizing resources to support Ventura County communities threatened by the Sandy Fire," Newsom said in a statement. "This activation will ensure responders have the support needed to continue protecting lives and homes as dangerous fire conditions persist."