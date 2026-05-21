Bain Fire burning in Riverside County expands to more than 1,400 acres with 39% containment

Crews continue to make progress on the Bain Fire that has burned more than 1,400 acres in Riverside County on Thursday.

The fire began just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Santa Ana Riverbed near Bain Street and Limonite Avenue in the Mira Loma neighborhood of Jurupa Valley and has since grown to 1,456 acres and is 39% contained.

JURUPA VALLEY, CA - MAY 19, 2026: Embers swirls as the wind driven Bain fire burns up to the exterior fences at the Western Riverside Animal Shelter on May 19, 2026 in Jurupa Valley, CA. The fire began in the nearby Santa Ana River bottom. The fire is close to 1,400 acres as of 8:25 PM. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

Cal Fire has reported that at least five people were injured, including four civilians and one firefighter. Three of the civilian injuries were due to smoke inhalation, while one was an unspecified "traumatic injury." The exact conditions of the injured remain unknown.

Evacuations orders and warnings

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for several communities and firefighters continue to manage the fire.

Evacuation orders in effect:

JUR-0180

JUR-0181-A

RIV-0182

Evacuation warnings:

JUR-0094-B

JUR-0095-B

JUR-0097-B

JUR-0098-B

JUR-0176-A

JUR-0179

JUR-0181-B

JUR-0183

JUR-0184

JUR-0185

NOR-0305-B

RIV-0186

RIV-0306

RIV-0307

RIV-0309

RIV-0310

RIV-0312

RIV-0313

An evacuation shelter has been established at the Skyview Event Center at 5257 Event Center Jurupa Valley, CA 91751.

JURUPA VALLEY, CA - MAY 19, 2026: Burning embers swirl in the wind driven Bain fire as a Riverside firefighter knocks down hot spots in a destroyed backyard at a fire damaged home on Idyllwild Lane on May 19, 2026 in Jurupa Valley, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

Air quality alert

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has an air quality alert due to the fire particle pollution from the wildfire smoke across Southern California.

The alert is in effect for portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

"Particles in wildfire smoke can get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks, and difficulty breathing," said the National Weather Service.

AQMD officials recommended that affected residents remain indoors with windows and doors closed with air conditioning or an air purifier running. Avoid using swamp coolers or whole-house fans that bring in air from the outside. When going outside, they recommend people wear a well-fitting N-95 mask.