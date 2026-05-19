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Bain Fire in Riverside County burns 20 acres in Santa Ana River bed

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Crews in Riverside County battled a fire in the Santa Ana River bed late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, dubbed the Bain Fire, started sometime before 11:30 a.m. near Bain Street and Limonite Avenue in Mira Loma.

The fire burned at least 20 acres as of 12 p.m. and was "burning in heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread," Cal Fire said. Containment was at 0%.

Evacuations were in progress by 12:50 p.m., Cal Fire said, but specific information was not yet available.

A total of 100 personnel were assigned to the fire, as well as two helicopters and 22 engines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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