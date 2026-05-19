Bain Fire in Riverside County burns 20 acres in Santa Ana River bed

Crews in Riverside County battled a fire in the Santa Ana River bed late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, dubbed the Bain Fire, started sometime before 11:30 a.m. near Bain Street and Limonite Avenue in Mira Loma.

The fire burned at least 20 acres as of 12 p.m. and was "burning in heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread," Cal Fire said. Containment was at 0%.

Evacuations were in progress by 12:50 p.m., Cal Fire said, but specific information was not yet available.

A total of 100 personnel were assigned to the fire, as well as two helicopters and 22 engines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.