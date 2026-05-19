Victims of San Diego Islamic Center shooting honored as heroes at vigil

Hundreds of people gathered on Tuesday to honor the three men killed in the Islamic Center of San Diego shooting: Amin Abdullah, Mansour Kaziha and Nader Awad.

Awad lived across the street from the center, and his wife is a teacher at the school, Imam Taha Hassane said. Hassane also spoke of the heroism of Awad, saying that when he heard the shooting, "he rushed. To do something. To protect. And he joined Mansour Kaziha. They died together ... Both of them, they tried to do something."

"He risked his life for the sake of his people — for the sake of the people that he loved," said Mohammad Kaddoura, Awad's son-in-law. "Just so you know, he did not hesitate. He moved so quick to save anyone's life."

The San Diego Police Department said more than 140 children were attending school inside the center. Many have praised Abdullah for keeping the suspects away from the school when they targeted the Islamic Center.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl on Tuesday said the suspects ran past the security guard, "most likely not knowing he was there," and Abdullah then fired at them. After announcing the threat on his radio and initiating the mosque's lockdown protocols, he "continued to engage in a gun battle" with the suspects, Wahl said.

"If it wasn't for what he did, the shooters would have had very easy access to the classroom and the crime would be something extremely horrible," Hassane said.

Hassane added that Kaziha was the first person to call 911 after the shooting started. Kaziha's son, Yasser Kaziha, talked about his father's work with the community, who ran the center's store when it first broke ground more than 40 years ago.

"Whether he was forgiving you for that Snickers bar that you didn't have a dollar for, or stirring up that lentil soup you all like, he knew his one purpose was to serve the community," Yasser Kaziha said.

As hundreds prayed for the victims, many took a moment to denounce Islamophobia.

"When politicians demonize communities, when influencers profit from fear, when Muslims are constantly portrayed as dangerous and unwelcome in their own country, that rhetoric shapes the world around us," said Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in California

There was also a call to increase security at mosques and other houses of worship, which some said has been lacking.

"Do I think our city has not done enough to protect our Islamic community? I absolutely think that, yes," Pastor Rebecca Littlejohn said.

A memorial for the victims continued to grow throughout all of Tuesday. An online fundraiser has raised more than $500,000 for the victims' families.