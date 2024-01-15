San Clemente beach stabilization project postponed for two months

A beach stabilization project already underway in San Clemente has been delayed for at least two months, according to Orange County legislators.

They decided to delay the project due to the quality of the sand that was being brought to the area, and in a joint statement released on Monday, announced that the project would resume once the construction company was able to secure better quality sand.

"We are extremely disappointed that this important sand replenishment project is being delayed," a statement from Rep. Mike Levin and San Clemente Mayor Victor Cabral on Monday. They say that the US Army Corps of Engineers have decided to delay the project until better san can be acquired. "It's completion is critical to San Clemente's residents and economy and for protecting our local infrastructure like the LOSSAN Rail Corridor, which provides a vital rail connection for the region and is key to our national security."

The $14 million replenishment project began in early January, drawing concerns from residents who said that the dark and coarse material being barged into the area was the exact opposite of the soft white sand they're accustomed to.

"It is imperative that the Army Corps rectify ongoing issues and find high-quality sand that is suitable for our beaches," the statement continued. "We fully expect for this project to restart in two months and will keep working with partners to ensure that happens."

Officials said that the project aims to stabilize shoreline and bluffs in the area, which are essential for protecting the LOSSAN Rail Corridor. The area supports the second busiest rail corridor in the United States and is designated by the US Department of Defense as part of the Strategic Rail Corridor Network.

"We fought hard to kickstart this project, with Rep. Levin securing $9.3 million in federal construction funding and the city of San Clemente securing the required matching local funding," the statement said. "While this is a setback, we will continue to fight for the completion of this project in the coming months. Longer term delay is unacceptable."

The project was initially expected to be completed by the end of January.