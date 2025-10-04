17 arrested for Southern California train burglaries totaling nearly $400,000

Authorities arrested 17 people this week for a series of train burglaries that happened in the San Bernardino County in recent weeks.

Three different search warrants were served on Wednesday, Oct. 1 by members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Rural Crimes Task Force, according to a news release from the department. The warrants were served at a home in Hesperia, as well as a home and a storage unit in Victorville, deputies said.

Several of the suspects arrested in connection with the San Bernardino County train burglaries. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

During one of the search warrants, in the 8800 block of Maple Avenue, SBSD investigators said that they recovered "numerous items stolen from train burglaries."

Police with the BNSF Railway were called to the residence, where they recovered stolen property worth an estimated $54,442.79, the release said. Investigators also seized approximately $19,200.

"Eleven suspects were arrested and subsequently booked on felony charges for possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime," deputies said.

A storage unit where authorities served a search warrant connected to a series of train burglaries in San Bernardino County. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

While serving the second search warrant, at a home in the 14100 block of Anacapa Road, authorities recovered nearly $42,000 in U.S. currency and $133,867 in stolen property from the train burglaries, deputies said. BNSF police again recovered the stolen items.

Investigators also confiscated eight illegal firearms, including four rifles and four pistols, deputies said. Six more people were arrested and booked for possession of stolen property and conspiracy charges.

All 17 of the suspects were booked at High Desert Detention Center, the release said.

The third search warrant was served at a storage unit in the 14300 block of Palmdale Road in Victorville. While there, authorities recovered additional stolen property associated with the train burglaries. Railroad police took possession of the items, which they estimated to be worth approximately $188,309.

"Law enforcement seized approximately $61,200 in U.S. currency and recovered stolen property valued at an estimated $376,618," the release said.

Money, firearms and other items seized by law enforcement during search warrants connected to a series of train burglaries in San Bernardino County. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SBSD at (760) 552-6800.