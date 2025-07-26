San Bernardino County deputy arrested for deadly boat crash on Colorado River

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested on Friday for a deadly boat crash on the Colorado River while allegedly intoxicated.

The crash happened a little after 5:30 p.m. on Friday just south of the Needles Bridge on the river in Needles, according to a news release from SBSD.

"A 22-foot Cheetah deck boat, operated by Bruce Southworth, was traveling downriver when it impacted an 18-foot Sanger vessel that was adrift on the river," the release said.

The crash left the victim, 38-year-old La Verne resident Weston Stewart, with major injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, deputies said.

"Alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident," SBSD said.

Southworth, of Yucaipa, was arrested at the scene and booked for negligent use of a watercraft while intoxicated causing injury. On Saturday, department officials confirmed that Southworth is a deputy and that he has been placed on administrative leave as a result of the crash.

They say that the investigation remains ongoing and that any additional information will be provided to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

It's unclear if there were any other injuries in the collision.

In 2018, Southworth was one of six San Bernardino first responders awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump for their response to the 2015 workplace shooting that left 14 people dead and more than 20 injured.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SBSD at (760) 326-9200.