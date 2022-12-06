Watch CBS News
San Bernardino big-rigs targeted by burglars for technical equipment

By CBSLA Staff

San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.

Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.

Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.

The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 5:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

