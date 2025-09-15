Rosenthal Winery reopens in Malibu months after being damaged by Palisades Fire

Rosenthal Winery reopens in Malibu months after burning down in Palisades Fire

Months after it was damaged by the Palisades Fire, a beloved Southern California staple in Rosenthal Winery has reopened in Malibu.

"The fires were quite disastrous," said Marc Applebaum, the winery's marketing director. "The fires basically completely shut us down. Everything completely was burned."

Their Pacific Coast Highway tasting room location, just off Topanga Canyon Boulevard, was one of thousands of buildings that fell victim to January's devastating wildfire. The flames torched the property, even burning one of the iconic blue chairs that became the centerpiece of thousands of social media photos.

Rosenthal Wine Tasting goes up in flames along PCH as the Palisades Fire in Malibu Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Now, months after the tragedy, Rosenthal Winery has opened its location in the Santa Monica Mountains to the public, after decades of being a private residence.

"It is amazing to be back," Applebaum said.

They were able to salvage a few items after the fire, including the second of the emblematic chairs, something that they liken to the resilience it took to reopen in the wake of the disaster.

The months that followed the fire were anything but easy, as they rebuilt, fought to secure permits and repaired what they did save in January.

"It was just a long process," said Applebaum. "You know, this is a private residence, so we never had it open to the public. So being able to move the license from the old location here was just what took a long time."

One of two iconic blue chairs that used to sit outside of the Rosenthal Tasting Room along PCH. It's twin was damaged by the Palisades Fire. KCAL News

Now, Rosenthal owners and employees are certain that every glass not only holds wine, but also a story of resilience and fighting to find joy again.

"It's been way more than just a job," said Greg Daum, a Rosenthal employee for 17 years. "It's been a place where I've been able to build friendships, make connections, share life with people."

It's just that feeling that they're hoping will return to their new location, as it did along PCH for decades.

Rosenthal's new location will be open on weekends only, and reservations are required for entry. Guests will be treated to a curated tasting flight of five Rosenthal and Surfrider wines. More information can be found on their website.