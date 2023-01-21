Funeral held for Deputy Darnell Calhoun

A funeral was held Saturday for fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun. The service was held at Abundant Living Family Church in Rancho Cucamonga.

On Friday, Jan. 13. Deputy Calhoun responded to a domestic violence child custody call in Lake Elsinore.

Investigators say when he approached the home on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, 42-year-old Jesse Navarro allegedly opened fire, striking Calhoun

When backup arrived, the second deputy saw Calhoun in the street and a gun battle ensued between the second deputy and the suspect.

The suspect was shot and taken to Inland Valley Medical Center and is in critical condition. Meanwhile, Calhoun died at the hospital from gunshot wounds.

The 30-year-old deputy leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young sons, ages two and four.

The Riverside Sheriff's Association issued the following statement:

"Deputy Darnell Calhoun answered the call to serve, defend and protect our community. Within a span of two weeks, Riverside County has lost another hero way too early in life. Deputy Calhoun was a leader in community policing, believed in people and his ability to speak to the community with respect; meet them where they are in life; try to understand their needs; and work together to find solutions to the issues they were facing. To Darnell, being a Police Officer in San Diego and Deputy in Riverside was about making the community a better and safer place for everyone.

Our heart aches for the family, friends, and fellow deputies of Darnell Calhoun, and we ask everyone to take a moment to remember his selfless service."