Riverside County deputy shot to death in Jurupa Valley

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department line up outside a hospital awaiting the body of their fellow deputy. CBSLA

At 4 p.m., a Jurupa Valley city council person confirmed that the motorcycle deputy succumbed to his wounds shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Our community is devastated by the loss of one of our Sheriff's Deputies," said Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas. "Our thoughts are with the officer's family and all the law enforcement community."

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue.

California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies tracked down the suspected gunman, eventually engaging in a pursuit on the I-210 Freeway west near Claremont.

The chase continued onto the I-15 before ending in the middle of the highway near the City of Norco. Shots were fired following the end of the pursuit and the suspect was not transported to the hospital.

Authorities closed parts of the I-15 Freeway near Norco for the time being.

No other details were immediately available.

The Sheriff's Department said they will be holding a press conference later this afternoon.