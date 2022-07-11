Riverside County firefighters contain 15 acre Moreno Valley brushfire in just over two hours
Riverside County Fire Department crews quickly contained a brushfire that erupted in Moreno Valley Sunday evening.
The blaze, dubbed the "Shetland Fire," was first reported at around 8:40 p.m. near Foxtrot and Shetland Lanes before quickly spreading to over 15 acres of vegetation near Perris Reservoir.
Forward progress was halted at 10:39 p.m., according to RCFD.
No structures were threatened by the fire and no evacuations ordered, though the flames could be seen in the hills above several residences in the area.
