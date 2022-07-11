Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside County firefighters contain 15 acre Moreno Valley brushfire in just over two hours

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Crews contain 15 acre fire in Moreno Valley
Crews contain 15 acre fire in Moreno Valley 00:17

Riverside County Fire Department crews quickly contained a brushfire that erupted in Moreno Valley Sunday evening. 

The blaze, dubbed the "Shetland Fire," was first reported at around 8:40 p.m. near Foxtrot and Shetland Lanes before quickly spreading to over 15 acres of vegetation near Perris Reservoir. 

Forward progress was halted at 10:39 p.m., according to RCFD. 

No structures were threatened by the fire and no evacuations ordered, though the flames could be seen in the hills above several residences in the area. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 6:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.