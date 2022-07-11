Riverside County firefighters contain 15 acre Moreno Valley brushfire in just over two hours

Riverside County Fire Department crews quickly contained a brushfire that erupted in Moreno Valley Sunday evening.

The blaze, dubbed the "Shetland Fire," was first reported at around 8:40 p.m. near Foxtrot and Shetland Lanes before quickly spreading to over 15 acres of vegetation near Perris Reservoir.

Forward progress was halted at 10:39 p.m., according to RCFD.

No structures were threatened by the fire and no evacuations ordered, though the flames could be seen in the hills above several residences in the area.

Vegetation Fire:rpt@8:40 p.m. 16000blk Fox Trot Ln. in Moreno Valley. The fire is 15 acres burning in medium vegetation. No evacuations or injuries, the cause is under investigation. #SouthernFIRE 📸:SoCal Law Enforcement & Public Safety Community News Group pic.twitter.com/GUW5ikGi1P — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 11, 2022