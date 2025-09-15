Riverside County donkey shot with arrow undergoes second surgery and is "resting comfortably in her stall"

An Inland Empire donkey that was found wounded last week with an arrow in its side from an unknown shooter underwent a second surgery on Monday for the removal of part of the weapon still lodged inside.

Surgeons at the Socal Equine Hospital in Norco, where Cupid the donkey is being treated, were able to get out the arrow's tip.

"The broad head was removed successfully. She is out of recovery and resting comfortably in her stall," Socal Equine Hospital said in a statement.

Cupid is one of at least half a dozen wild donkeys that have been shot with arrows in recent months. She was found wounded Sept. 10 as part of a herd in Moreno Valley, according to DonkeyLand, a nonprofit rescue organization that deals with Southern California's wild donkey population.

Moreno Valley is "burro country," home to herds of wild burros that roam freely on roads, in fields, and in neighborhoods.

As Cupid is expected to fully recover from her wound, she will spend the rest of her life at DonkeyLand, the wild burro and donkey sanctuary.

Riverside County authorities continue to ask for the public's help to find the person or people responsible for shooting the hunting arrows at the donkeys. An initial $14,000 reward for information has been raised to $24,000. DonkeyLand reported that the money is coming from "outraged animal lovers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station at (951) 955-2400 or the Department of Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.