Riverside County authorities seek help finding person shooting wild donkeys with arrows

Riverside County authorities are seeking help from the public as they continue searching for the person who has shot at least six wild donkeys with arrows in recent months.

The nearly two-year-old burro was found on Wednesday as part of a herd near Pigeon Pass Road in Moreno Valley, according to DonkeyLand, a nonprofit that cares for a large part of Southern California's wild donkey population.

A nearly two-year-old female burro who was shot by an arrow in Moreno Valley. DonkeyLand

They say that personnel from both Moreno Valley Animal Control and the Riverside County Department of Animal Services were able to capture her and transport her to the SoCal Equine Hospital. While being treated, medical staff were able to remove the arrow during surgery, but X-rays showed that they were unable to retrieve all of the tip that had lodged in the donkey's side.

Doctors say that the burro was wounded by a broadhead arrow, which is typically used for hunting. They had to conduct a second surgery on Thursday to remove the remainder of the razor that was still stuck inside.

Burros are an everyday part of life for people living in Moreno Valley, where the wild equine can be seen roaming in fields, in their yards and sometimes on the highways.

"They do come to our street, to our house, to our front yard, and it's surprising and it's nice," said Erika Elias. "We love it, my girls love it."

Elias is one of many neighbors outraged to hear about the recent string of violence targeting the burros, though, as Wednesday's incident marks the sixth animal shot by an arrow in recent months.

"Who did this to that little donkey? We love them, so that's horrible to hear that," Elias said.

Donkeyland officials are unsure if the burro was shot somewhere in the Moreno Valley community or if she wandered to the area with her herd.

As the search continues for the person or persons targeting the equine population, a $14,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. DonkeyLand says that the money comes from "several outraged animal lovers that have come forward to offer a reward."

Anyone who knows more on the incidents is asked to contact Moreno Valley Sheriff Station at (951) 955-2400 or the Department of Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.