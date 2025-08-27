Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside County DA to give update on Emmanuel Haro murder case

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Riverside County District Attorney is set to provide an update on the cases of Rebecca and Jake Haro, who were charged with murder Tuesday in connection with the death of their 7-month-old son.

DA Michael Hestrin is expected to speak at 10 a.m. The contents of the news conference were not made clear ahead of time.

The Haros are accused of killing their son, Emmanuel, who they claim was abducted on Aug. 15 while Rebecca was changing his diaper in front of a Big 5 sporting goods store. Authorities arrested the couple on Friday following a several-day investigation. 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department determined in the days following Emmanuel's disappearance that the Haros' account of the events was "inconsistent," leading to them being the center of the investigation. Rebecca quickly refused to cooperate with the investigation, despite claims that she was still looking for her son.

Searches for Emmanuel remain unsuccessful as of Wednesday morning. Investigators have determined that he's likely deceased.

The couple appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday. Their arraignments were continued to Sept. 4. It's not yet clear how they will enter a plea.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue