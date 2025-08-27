Riverside County DA to give update on Emmanuel Haro murder case

The Riverside County District Attorney is set to provide an update on the cases of Rebecca and Jake Haro, who were charged with murder Tuesday in connection with the death of their 7-month-old son.

DA Michael Hestrin is expected to speak at 10 a.m. The contents of the news conference were not made clear ahead of time.

The Haros are accused of killing their son, Emmanuel, who they claim was abducted on Aug. 15 while Rebecca was changing his diaper in front of a Big 5 sporting goods store. Authorities arrested the couple on Friday following a several-day investigation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department determined in the days following Emmanuel's disappearance that the Haros' account of the events was "inconsistent," leading to them being the center of the investigation. Rebecca quickly refused to cooperate with the investigation, despite claims that she was still looking for her son.

Searches for Emmanuel remain unsuccessful as of Wednesday morning. Investigators have determined that he's likely deceased.

The couple appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday. Their arraignments were continued to Sept. 4. It's not yet clear how they will enter a plea.