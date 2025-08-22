Missing 7-month-old baby Emmanuel Haro believed to be dead, parents accused of murder, San Bernardino deputies say

Deputies announced on Friday that investigators believe missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro is dead and arrested the baby's parents, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators determined that the reported kidnapping in Yucaipa did not occur and accused the baby's parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, of murder. Deputies said they do not believe there are any other suspects in the baby's death.

"The circumstances surrounding this investigation are tragic and we will continue to search for Emmanuel," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. "I trust our justice system will hold the parents accountable."

Deputies confirmed with CBS News Los Angeles that they were conducting an operation at the family's Cabazon home on Friday morning. Drone footage showed both unmarked law enforcement vehicles and an armored vehicle outside of the residence.

The parents said Emmanuel Haro was kidnapped from the parking lot of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Yucaipa on Aug. 14. Rebecca Haro claimed that she was punched while changing her baby's diaper. When she came to, she said that her baby and attacker were gone.

A photo of Emmanuel Haro, the missing 7-month-old baby who was allegedly taken from his mother in Yucaipa on Aug. 14, 2025. Haro Family

In the days since he was reported missing, SBSD investigators have continued their search for the infant, but have not yet been able to locate him. As their investigation continued, they pointed out "inconsistencies" in Rebecca Haro's story and said that they were unable to rule out foul play.

They say that they've recovered a substantial amount of security footage from the area surrounding the Big 5 store, which is being reviewed.

Investigators changed the case's classification from a kidnapping to a critical missing child investigation days after their search began. At around the same time, Jake Haro obtained legal representation.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigators outside of the home of Jake and Rebecca Haro on Aug. 22, 2025. They were both arrested on suspicion of murder as the search for their missing 7-month-old baby continues. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

He was previously convicted in 2023 after pleading guilty to willful child cruelty.

During a separate operation last week, SBSD investigators served a search warrant at the Haro's home. A 2-year-old child was removed from the home at that time and transferred into the care of the Riverside County child protective services.

Jake Haro's lawyer told CBS News Los Angeles that investigators dug holes in the backyard, cut holes in the ground and used K9s to search the property. The parents also allegedly gave detectives their cell phones with passwords and handed over their vehicle.

Earlier this week, Jake Haro's ex-wife and mother of his oldest child, filed for a restraining order against him. Court records show that she wants his visitation stopped in light of the disappearance of Emmanuel, and the fact that another child was removed from their home.

Investigators have also followed up on several tips and reported sightings of the missing child, but none of those leads have led to his discovery.